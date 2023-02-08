Work to partially reopen road after backlash from Paignton traders
Work to make a busy seaside resort road in Devon partially traffic-free will start later.
Torbay Council had trialled a full pedestrianisation of Torbay Road, Paignton, but the scheme was scaled back after a backlash from traders.
The authority said work would take place during evenings between Wednesday and Friday.
It is expected to be completed by Saturday.
Vehicles travelling on Torbay Road from Esplanade Road will be able to either turn left on to Queens Road or right on to Garfield Road.
The other half of Torbay Road is exclusively for pedestrians and cyclists, but delivery drivers will be able to use the road between 18:00 to 10:00, the council said.
As part of the work, changes will be made to the current bollards, traffic separators and signage.
Some traders had said the total closure of the road to cars had affected business.
Councillor Darren Cowell, deputy leader of Torbay Council, said the scheme was revised after a consultation with traders.
He said: "Since the decision was made in January, the project team have been working on a revised design and amending the necessary traffic orders.
"A partial pedestrianisation scheme was the second preferred choice during the public consultation exercise which took place in early 2022, and one that several traders indicated they would support in a recent survey."
Councillor Swithin Long, cabinet member for economic regeneration, tourism and housing, said: "After assessing what worked well and what could be improved during phase one, we're pleased that phase two will be in place for half-term."
