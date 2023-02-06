More Devon families struggling with food poverty
The number of households in Devon struggling with food poverty has increased in the last 18 months.
A survey commissioned by Public Health Devon found 16% of households in the county are now experiencing "very low food security" compared with 10% in 2021.
The survey reported more than a third of people who responded planned on turning off their heating this winter.
Devon County Council said support was available for struggling families.
The Dartmoor Community Kitchen Hub, which provides affordable food to elderly and vulnerable residents in Bovey Tracey, said it had seen the number of people needing help more than double.
Stella West-Harling, who founded the community café, said providing subsidised food had made a "huge difference" to people in the town.
Mrs West-Harling said some people came to her in desperation.
She said one woman could "barely put a foot in front of herself" because she had not eaten properly for weeks.
Mrs West-Harling said the woman "was really really poorly" and had not spoken to anyone for six months.
Les Brealey, 94, said the only fruit he eats was from the community café: "I wouldn't pick up fruit other than from here because it's so expensive."
Mr Brealey who has lived in Bovey Tracey all his life said his pension was not enough to afford healthy food.
He said he "gives thanks every day" for the subsidised food offered by The Dartmoor Community Kitchen Hub.
The Independent Food and Fuel Insecurity Survey commissioned by Public Health Devon, revealed that the proportion of Devon households which had accessed emergency food support in the previous 30 days had more than doubled from 2% to 5%.
Steve Brown, Devon's director of public health, said the research would help determine what local help and support was needed, and where to target it.
Devon County Council said it was working with local partners, including local councils, the NHS and the voluntary and community sector, on ways to support communities.
Mrs West-Harling said people who were going hungry need to know there was help "in abundance" available "if only you come forward".
