New head of violence against women commission in Plymouth
- Published
Plymouth's Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) Commission has appointed a new strategic lead.
Women's self-empowerment coach Meghan Field has supported victims and delivered community responses to VAWG groups for 25 years.
The commission was set up by Plymouth City Council last year following the murder of Bobbi-Anne McLeod.
It aims to create safe spaces and ensure women feel supported when they report abuse.
Ms Field previously managed an independent domestic violence advisor service in West London, and was the VAWG strategic lead for central London, as reported by the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
She said: "Plymouth is trailblazing in its work so far. I have been impressed with the work of the commission to strive to do more.
"What is really clear is that to eliminate male violence against women and girls, one individual cannot do it alone. It is down to all of us. Working together to achieve one clear goal.
"I hope to be able to pull all the good work that is already being delivered in Plymouth together and help identify the gaps moving forward."
Chairwoman of the VAWG commission and Conservative councillor for Plymstock Radford, Rebecca Smith, welcomed the appointment.
"We are thrilled that Meghan has been able to join us," she said.
Ms Smith added: "This is such an important role and getting the right person for the job was vital.
"Meghan's vast experience in this field is second-to-none. She not only brings her personal dedication, but thanks to her impressive CV, she will also be able to share best practice.
"I look forward to working with her in the months ahead to really drive the commission recommendations forward."
'Wealth of experience'
Labour's VAWG spokesperson and councillor for Honicknowle, Zoe Reilly, said she was looking forward to seeing what Ms Field would bring to the role.
Ms Reilly said: "Her appointment is long overdue and the work set out by the commission is taking far too long.
"Meghan has a wealth of experience and knowledge in tackling violence against women and girls, she will need this to build momentum as quickly as possible.
"I wish her well in her role and Plymouth Labour will always support work which means women and girls get to feel safe when living their lives in our city."
