Plymouth police car swan released back into the wild
A swan taken to vets by police after being found wandering city streets has been released.
The male swan was taken away by police in Mutley Plain, Plymouth on Wednesday evening amid fears it had been hit by a vehicle.
Vets gave the bird the all-clear, said Athena Wildlife Care sanctuary, who released it into the sea in Plymouth.
Lianne Phillips of the sanctuary said within seconds of being released the swan was "honking away".
The swan was found after being picked up by a man from the harbour in Plymouth and taken about two miles (3.2km) away to Mutley Plain, said police.
Members of the public called emergency services after the swan appeared to have been hit by a vehicle and police took it to a vet for a check-up.
The man who picked up the swan had disappeared, said police.
After being given the all-clear by the vet, the swan was "understandably stressed and feisty", when he was handed over to the sanctuary, said Ms Phillips.
But after some pain relief he "settled and absolutely devoured his food", she said.
After a number of checks the swan was showing it wanted to be released and the care team put a wrap around him to restrict movement and prevent any injury.
"It was a bit like a jumping slug trying to escape," said Ms Phillips who released the swan on Thursday.
"As soon as we got to the water, he wouldn't stop calling out to his mates to say he was home.
"He was in the water within a second of removing the swan wrap, honking away.
"We will be monitoring him over the next few days, but cannot anticipate any problems."
