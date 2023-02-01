Two men and a woman eliminated from Exeter murder probe
- Published
Police said two men and a woman arrested in a murder investigation have been "eliminated from enquiries".
Stephen Cook was found with a chest wound in Sidwell Street, Exeter on Saturday and later died from his injuries.
Brian Jewell, 19, of no fixed abode, has been charged with his murder and will appear at Exeter Crown Court on Thursday.
Police said no further action would be taken against the two men and a woman.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.