South West teachers take to picket lines over pay
- Published
Teachers in the South West have taken to picket lines to strike over pay.
The strikes are in pursuance of a fully-funded, above inflation pay rise, the National Education Union (NEU) said.
Education secretary Gillian Keegan said she expected the "majority" of schools to remain open despite the strikes.
She said she was "disappointed" strikes were going ahead, adding the industrial action was "unnecessary" as discussions with the unions were continuing.
Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Ms Keegan said the country "could not afford" above-inflation pay awards.
Hannah Packham, South West regional secretary for the NEU, said the union's aims were "in the interests of everyone in the education community".
Ms Packham said "experienced teachers" had seen a 23% real-terms pay cut since 2010.
'Under-funded for years'
Fiona McGee, whose daughter's school in Cornwall closed on Wednesday due to the strikes, said she understood why teachers were striking.
She said: "I think they've been chronically under-funded for years, they're picking up the after effects of Covid, there's a crisis in children's mental health, and they're having to deal with all of the ongoing issues from young people being in lockdown and things like that.
"So, I'm really not surprised they're striking at all."
