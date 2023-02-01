Plymouth addict recovery organisation hopes to buy building
- Published
An organisation hopes to raise £320,000 to buy a building to help recovering male addicts.
Firestone Plymouth is fundraising to buy a home it currently rents in the Stonehouse part of the city.
It said Firestone Recovery house had helped about 60 men during the past three years. In the future it also hopes to open a female recovery house.
David Graham said the house and organisation helped him recover from a drug addiction.
He said: "What I needed to do was work a 12 step [recovery] programme and that's what the project's enabled me to do.
"It's provided a safe space for me to do that and get on with life."
The 41-year-old said the home was "my safe space", and it had helped him live independently and take part in a carpentry course.
Dominic Robinson, Firestone Plymouth manager, said having recovery homes in the area could help keep addicts out of prison and hospital.
He said: "Sadly, only 5% of people get into recovery so those who don't, whether it's alcohol or other drugs, they're clogging up hospitals.
"The amount of money that untreated addiction is costing is immense."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.