Former commando completes 24-hour charity rope climb
- Published
A former Royal Marines commando has raised more than £12,000 for a charity he founded by climbing a rope every hour for 24 hours.
Sam Sheriff climbed a rope in his back garden in Newton Abbot, Devon, a total of 480 times, finishing his challenge at about 09:00 GMT on Tuesday.
Mr Sheriff set up the charity Reorg in 2017 to support the physical and mental wellbeing of veterans and military and emergency services personnel.
He said the challenge "was amazing".
He said: "Straight after the challenge I was elated to have finished but yeah, I'm feeling it now.
"In the dark hours, when I was really feeling it, I was thinking about why we're doing it so I was thinking about the charity, the men and the women that we're helping."
Mr Sheriff climbed the rope 20 times every hour and said he did not use gloves in honour of his former job.
"I refuse to wear gloves because in the Royal Marines we don't wear gloves," he said.
