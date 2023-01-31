Armada Way tree revamp plan going to public consultation
- Published
People will be invited to give their views on removing and replacing more than 100 trees in Plymouth city centre.
It follows concerns about the regeneration project on Armada Way.
Councillors have voted to suspend tree felling to allow a "meaningful community engagement process" to take place sometime in February.
Modified plans for Armada Way would see an additional seven trees saved but campaigners said a total of 129 out of 153 trees would still be cut down.
Save the Trees of Armada Way (STRAW) said nearly 12,000 people had signed a petition against the tree felling - which it presented to councillors ahead of Tuesday's debate.
The Cabinet Member for Transport Jonathan Drean said, while he recognised the concerns expressed in the petition, "considerably" fewer signatures than 12,000 were validated as being from people living in Plymouth.
The Deputy Leader of Plymouth City Council Mark Shayer, who backed calls for meaningful public consultation, said only 2% of people from Plymouth had signed the petition.
He concluded that 98% of the people either supported the scheme, did not object or "have had no avenue to express themselves".
A Labour amendment, which received cross party support, means the February consultation would consider the environmental impact of the regeneration plans.
Lord Mayor Sue Dann was forced to stop proceedings multiple times because of loud jeering and boos from the public gallery.
She urged observers to "show respect" and "be silent" while people were speaking.
Protesters against the trees being cut down had gathered outside Plymouth's Council House before the meeting started.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.