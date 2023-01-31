Man charged with murder after Exeter death
A 19-year-old has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a man in Exeter, police have said.
Stephen Cook, 45, from Exeter, was found with a chest wound on Saturday evening and taken to hospital, but later died of his injuries.
Police said Brian Jewell, of no fixed abode, has been charged with murder and remains in police custody.
He is due to appear before Exeter Magistrates Court later.
