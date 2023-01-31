Orangutan family reunited at Paignton Zoo
A family of orangutans have been reunited after almost three months apart to keep a baby ape safe.
Paignton Zoo separated baby Ranbi, was born in October 2022, and his mother Chinta from the father, Wousan, in case Wousan was too rough.
It said the birth had been "exciting news" for the zoo as Bornean orangutans were a critically endangered species.
Keeper Georgina Barnes said the family had since been seen "cuddling up together".
She said: "As a young male and a first-time father, we took the decision as a team to separate Wousan once the baby was born.
"This eliminated the risk of Wousan being too rough, even accidentally, potentially causing the baby injury."
Ms Barnes said that, once reunited, the family were seen "cuddling up together".
She said: "We took all precautions but in the end it was all very calm and Chinta is a great, protective mum ensuring the introduction went well.
"We're really happy with how gentle Wousan is being with Ranbi and it's great to see the family unit enjoying time together."
