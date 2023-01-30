Police stop-fleeing car seized after Barnstaple hit and run
Police have seized a car which struck people after it fled from officers.
Three people were taken to hospital after a Vauxhall Astra collided with them at about 23:30 GMT on Saturday on Boutport Street, Barnstaple, Devon.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the vehicle went down Wells Street, through a tight gap and on to Boutport Street, hitting "a number of pedestrians" after it failed to stop for officers.
The force said officers were still trying to locate the car's occupants.
Two women in their 20s and a man in his 30s were taken to hospital with injuries which were not considered life-changing, police said.
Officers said medical treatment was "administered soon after the incident by a number of persons, including members of the public and emergency service personnel".
The exact number of pedestrians involved has not been confirmed.
The incident has been referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC).
The force said it "made a mandatory referral" to the IOPC because it involved "a car after police contact".
