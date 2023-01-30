Exeter stabbing: Murder arrest teen remains in custody
- Published
A teenager arrested on suspicion of murder following the stabbing of a man remains in custody, police say.
The 19-year-old, from Christchurch, Dorset, was arrested after police were called to Sidwell Street, Exeter, Devon, on Saturday night.
A man, named by police as Stephen Cook, 45, from the city, was found with a chest wound and taken to hospital but later died of his injuries.
Three other people arrested after the death have been released on bail.
'Continuing police activity'
A murder investigation was launched after the death, which saw police called to an altercation at about 20:10 GMT on Saturday.
Mr Cook's next-of-kin had been informed, the force said.
Investigation leader Det Insp Stephanie Blundell, of Devon and Cornwall Police, said people would see "continuing police activity" into the case in the city over the coming week.
She added that people were being asked to not speculate about the circumstances on social media.
Another 19-year-old man, of no fixed address, arrested on suspicion of murder, was to face "no further police action on that matter but was further arrested on suspicion of affray", officers said.
He was released on police bail until late April.
A 29-year-old woman from Exeter and a 32-year-old man from Exmouth arrested on suspicion of affray have also been released on bail until late April.
Police stayed at the scene throughout Sunday for an investigation, with cordons being lifted at about 02:30 on Monday.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.