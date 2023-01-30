No trains at Exeter's Marsh Barton station until spring
Trains will not stop at a forthcoming train station in Devon until the spring, it has been confirmed.
Devon County Council said the project at Marsh Barton, Exeter, had faced "challenges" with building supplies and recent weather conditions.
The council said standard "entry-to-service" procedures needed to be finished before the station could open.
It should have been finished in 2016, but spiralling costs and rail industry discussions have caused delays.
Sub-zero temperatures
The project is being funded collectively by the Department for Transport's New Stations Fund, Devon County Council, Heart of the South West Local Enterprise Partnership, Exeter City Council, Teignbridge District Council, Network Rail and GWR.
Once completed, Marsh Barton station is due to be served by hourly Great Western Railway services between Paignton and Exmouth, as reported by the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
A core element of the Devon Metro rail strategy for Exeter, Marsh Barton is also due to serve communities living near the rail line in Teignbridge, Torbay and east Devon.
The project also features a new pedestrian and cycle bridge, which will improve walking and cycling choices for work, education and leisure trips between Alphington, Marsh Barton and along the Exe Estuary trails.
In an update, the county council said: "Construction work is substantially complete and standard 'entry-to-service' procedures are due to commence shortly, ahead of opening this spring.
"That's despite challenges faced with building material supplies and sub-zero temperatures in December.
"Over the coming weeks, we will be taking the opportunity to commence works to carry out additional improvements at Salmonpool bridge, resurfacing on Clapperbrook Lane, as well as the introduction of new bus stops on Grace Road."
