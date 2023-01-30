Council 'committed' to restore Oldway Mansion and Torquay Pavilion
A council says it is committed to restoring two grand buildings despite the potential cost.
Torbay Council said it was moving forward with plans to renovate Oldway Mansion, in Paignton, and the Torquay Pavilion.
Both buildings are in a derelict state and have been closed for years.
Councillor Darren Cowell, deputy leader of Torbay Council, said the sites had been "neglected for far too long".
He said the authority was "absolutely committed" to restoring Torbay's heritage sites.
The council and Oldway Trust received nearly £150,000 from the National Lottery Heritage Fund to develop a masterplan and conservation management project for the 19th Century mansion, which is modelled on the Palace of Versailles.
The mansion is now back in council hands after plans to convert it into hotel accommodation fell through.
It has remained empty other than the tea rooms and gardens, which have stayed open.
Councillors hope a "shovel-ready" scheme can be put in place before the authority bids for additional funding to renew the site.
Councillor Swithin Long, cabinet member for economic regeneration, tourism and housing at Torbay Council, said: "The development of a viable masterplan is such an important step to bring Oldway back into use.
"We know it's what the community wants and over the next six months the community will have opportunities to help shape the future of Oldway."
Meanwhile, the council said it was in discussions with the tenants of the pavilion, MDL Marinas, about potentially taking back the lease.
MDL said it was unable to comment due to ongoing discussions.
