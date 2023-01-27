Council tax hike 'to reopen' Devon and Cornwall Police desks
The police commissioner said a proposed council tax hike would enable the reopening of six police stations.
Ahead of a budget meeting on Friday, Alison Hernandez said the maximum precept increase would also fund 3,610 officers.
Ms Hernandez has increased the police precept by the maximum five times since her first budget in 2017/18.
Meanwhile, Chief Constable Will Kerr, warned of a £2.4m funding gap in 2023/24 and "more in future years".
In his budget report he outlines the need for a "rolling programme of cost reductions", leading to the potential need to "review police staff numbers".
But Ms Hernandez said £384m revenue would allow Devon and Cornwall Police to pay for 3,610 officers, "the highest level since records began" to be recruited by April.
She added: "That means officers having the time to build relationships with the people they serve, understanding the communities they work within and dealing with problems at root cause, before situations escalate."
She claimed a "relentless focus on a model of policing" had led to the force consistently achieving "among the lowest recorded crime statistics in England and Wales".
The 2023-24 budget, to be presented to the Devon and Cornwall Police and Crime Panel in Plymouth on Friday outlines a 6% increase on the policing element of council tax.
This would amount to an extra £15 on a band D property - rising to £26.16 a month.
It would allow for a total of 23 "front desks" at stations in the region, the force said.
It also details a proposed £3.2m spend on services for those affected by crime.
This includes projects providing "high quality support for victims of sexual assault" and "the Keyham community affected by the shooting of August 12, 2021".
At the meeting, Chief Constable Will Kerr is due to address the panel and "discuss his priorities" of improving access to the force and visibility in communities.
He would also talk about "getting investigative and behavioural standards right" and "looking after officers, staff and volunteers," Devon and Cornwall Police said.
This year, police inquiry desks have reopened in Newton Abbot, Tiverton, Penzance, Truro, Bude and Falmouth.
The force recruited 24 new inquiry officers who also assist with demand on the 101 non-emergency contact service, the force said.