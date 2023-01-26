Crews tackle early morning house fire in Doddiscombsleigh
Emergency crews have dealt with a fire in a bungalow in Devon.
Firefighters were called to the property in Doddiscombsleigh, near Exeter, at about 02:30 GMT, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said.
The building was well alight when firefighters arrived at the scene but crews managed to protect the roof and solar panels.
The fire service said everyone was already safely out of the building when its crews arrived.
