Cargo ship adrift in the River Teign causes boat to sink
A boat has sunk and others damaged after a cargo ship ran adrift.
Coastguards from Dawlish were called to the River Teign at Teignmouth, in Devon, at about 20:30 GMT after reports a cargo ship had broken away from its moorings.
Dawlish Coastguard said the ship hit a number of smaller vessels until it was safely secured.
One small boat sunk and other vessels sustained minor damage, a spokesperson said. No-one was injured.
