New tourism network created for East Devon
A tourism network will "drive visitors" to East Devon, leaders have said.
The free-to-join network is for businesses and will feature an online listing of tourism events, East Devon District Council said.
The scheme, which has an emphasis on net-zero goals, is aimed at helping the area become "the leading year-round tourism destination in Devon".
Councillor Nick Hookway said businesses could join to share ideas and "learn from best practice".
He added: "By supporting the business community improve its offer, it will eventually drive more return visitors and attract new ones."
A contract to run the network, funded by the UK Government Shared Prosperity Fund, has been awarded to East Devon Excellence, following a "competitive tendering process".
Membership is free to businesses which are mostly tourism-focused, promote visitors to East Devon and provide a "visitor experience".
Their values should also include "promoting quality", working towards net zero and "improved accessibility and collaboration".
The first network event will take place in March.
