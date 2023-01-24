Broadhempston fire: Industrial estate workshops damaged
Firefighters have battled a large fire at an industrial estate in Devon.
Crews were called to the industrial units at Broadhempston, near Totnes, at about 18:30 GMT on Monday, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said.
A building was well-alight when the crews arrived and the fire spread to a number of workshops on the site.
Gerald Taylor, assistant chief fire officer, said the fire was "devastating" for the small businesses involved.
About 30 firefighters were involved in helping to bring the fire under control, the fire service said.
Crews were still at the scene on Tuesday morning and an investigation is set to be launched to determine the cause.
