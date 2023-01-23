Exeter City Council's plant-based food plans angers farmers
- Published
Exeter City Council has defended plans to serve only plant-based foods at its meetings despite opposition from farmers.
The policy, which will come into effect from May, is aimed at raising awareness of the "benefits of plant-based foods both for people and the planet".
But the policy has faced criticism from one MP and some in the farming industry.
They argued that locally-sourced meat and dairy could also be sustainable.
Hannah Reddaway, a beef and sheep farmer near Totnes, said she was "disappointed" livestock producers had been overlooked.
She said it was good that councillors were thinking about where food comes from, but suggested they should focus on encouraging people to buy local produce.
"I just hope that they're considering where the ingredients of their plant-based foods are actually coming from," she said.
"It would be nice to know they're actually going to have less of an impact than eating meat."
However, Duncan Wood, portfolio folder for climate change at Exeter City Council, said the authority was not suggesting meat was "bad".
"We're recognising that we need to reduce the amount of meat that we eat," he added.
Chris Loder, the Conservative MP for West Dorset, said the council's decision was an "assault" on farmers across the South West.
"They're saying they don't want local milk, they're saying they don't want local meat," he said.
"They just don't want it anywhere near Exeter City Council."
What are the council's food plans?
- Food provided at catered internal council meetings will be plant-based by May 2023
- Food at council facilities, including leisure centres, cafes and restaurants, must have clearly advertised plant-based options available as part of their regular catering offer
- A cross-party working group will be set up to apply the principles across the council's food provision where practicable
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.