Woman dies after "suspected hit and run" in East Devon
- Published
A woman has died in hospital following a "suspected hit-and-run" in East Devon.
Police were called on Thursday morning after pedestrians found an injured woman on Cadhay Lane in Ottery St Mary.
Paramedics attended and a "local woman in her 60s" was taken to Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital where she died.
Devon and Cornwall Police said they had arrested a man in connection with the "suspected hit-and-run collision".
Police said: "It is believed that the woman was struck by a vehicle which subsequently left the scene without stopping."
Police said the 23-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving, failing to stop and failing to report a collision.
He has since been released on bail until 20 April.
After the incident at 11.30 GMT, the road was closed for about 10 hours for police investigation.
Police continue to investigate and are appealing for witnesses.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.