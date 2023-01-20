Armada Way revamp: Only seven more trees to be saved in Plymouth project
More than 100 trees are still on track to be felled in Plymouth city centre under modified plans to renew the area.
Plymouth City Council (PCC) said an additional seven existing trees would be kept on Armada Way after a review of the project.
It said a total of 24 existing trees would be retained and 150 new semi-mature ones planted.
Campaigners said the revised plan was "extremely disappointing".
Councillor Jonathan Drean, cabinet member for transport, said the council had tried to take on board the wishes of campaigners.
"But the scheme has to be about so much more than trees," he added.
"It is about changing a tired street into somewhere people want to go, where there are things for families to do and a much more attractive - and much needed - new look for the city centre."
'Erodes trust'
Save the Trees of Armada Way (STRAW) said more than 11,000 people had signed a petition against the tree felling.
It said a total of 129 trees were due to be removed.
"The STRAW campaign has been quite clear, calling on the council to keep as many of the healthy, mature trees as possible and this has obviously fallen on deaf ears," it said.
"Obviously, this is extremely disappointing, not only for the situation on Armada Way, but also for Plymouth's reputation, and it further erodes trust in our democratic process."
According to the review, the design of the project, including proposed drainage systems and network of facilities, meant more trees could not be saved.
Mr Drean said the council had also received advice that it was not possible to translocate the trees as it would be expensive and a large number would probably die.
