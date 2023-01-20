Ivybridge special needs school plans move forward
- Published
Plans for a new special needs school for 120 children in south Devon have taken a step forward.
The proposed school in Ivybridge was granted outline planning permission at a meeting of South Hams District Council's development committee.
It will cater for children with social, emotional and mental health conditions.
Councillors were told there was a "large shortfall" of places for children with special needs across Devon.
The plans were submitted by Devon County Council, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
'Shortage of provision'
Neil Pateman, from the county's built environments team, said the shortage of special needs places was "significant".
He told the meeting: "There is a particular challenge around social, emotional, mental health and autism.
"The south west of the county is again a particular hotspot where there is a shortage of provision."
Ivybridge Town Council put forward questions about local employment in the new school and where pupils would come from.
Cllr Sara Hladkij, Ivybridge mayor, said: "I do have a little concern about the number of students who are going to be applicable from the Ivybridge area itself."
The school, earmarked for land in the east of Ivybridge near the rugby club, will be built through the government's free schools programme.
The application was granted outline planning approval but further permission is required before building can begin.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.