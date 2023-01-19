Levelling up funding for Okehampton, Exmouth and Appledore
Multi-million pound funding for a new railway station, green technology and an extension to a major link road have been announced for Devon.
The government help is part of the second round of its Levelling Up Fund.
About £13.5m will pay for a new railway station at Okehampton, while £16m was announced for projects that will extend Dinan Way and improve the Exmouth Gateway transport hub.
Appledore Clean Maritime Innovation Centre will receive £15.6m.
It will research green technology and work with local universities and private companies to bring investment and directly create nearly 100 high skilled jobs, the government said.
The new rail station at Okehampton will be on the eastern edge of the town as part of the West Devon Transport Hub - complete with "high quality cycle facilities and EV charging points on site to better connect communities and promote active travel", a spokesperson said.
The aim of the funding for the Dinan Way ring road link to the A376 Exeter road is to help take traffic away from residential roads.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the total of £2.1bn in the round of funding being distributed across the UK would create jobs and "spread opportunity".
However Labour described it as "a partial refund" on what the Tories "have stripped out of our communities".
