Devon and Cornwall Police officer in court on two rape charges
- Published
A police officer has appeared in court charged with two counts of rape.
PC Kane Haywood, 29, of the Devon and Cornwall force, faces two charges of raping a woman aged 16 or over as well as one charge of sexual assault.
He did not enter a plea to the charges at Plymouth Magistrates' Court which relate to alleged attacks in Exeter in 2021.
Mr Haywood was granted conditional bail to appear before Exeter Crown Court on 17 February.
Devon and Cornwall Police said he was "currently suspended from duty".
