Plymouth shooting: Gunman 'did not hesitate' before killing himself
- Published
A man who shot and killed five people, including his mother, did not "hesitate or break his stride" before shooting himself, an inquest has heard.
Jake Davison, 22, killed his mother Maxine, 51, and then shot dead four others, including a young girl, in the Keyham area of Plymouth in August 2021.
An inquest into the deaths of the five victims is being held by Plymouth Coroner Ian Arrow at Exeter Racecourse.
The jury has been shown a presentation detailing what happened.
Three-year-old Sophie Martyn, her father, Lee, 43, Stephen Washington, 59, and Kate Shepherd, 66, all died on the evening of 12 August.
'Just shot somebody'
On Wednesday, police investigator David Miller showed the jury a presentation detailing the events of that evening, starting from the moment Davison returned home from his job at the city's dockyard at 15:22 BST.
Jurors heard Ms Davison called her sister Marlene Hill at 18:05, raising the alarm about an altercation with her son.
The subsequent 999 call Ms Hill made to police was played to the jury with Ms Hill telling the operator her sister's son had "mental health issues", had grabbed her by the throat and would not let her out of a bedroom.
Mr Miller said police believed Ms Davison was shot between 18:05 and 18:08, when Davison could be seen leaving their home, shotgun in hand.
He said at 18:09 Davison shot and killed Sophie and Mr Martyn, who had been walking along Biddick Drive, before turning his gun on a house in the street, shooting at it and injuring two further people.
The jurors were played 999 calls made by neighbours.
One neighbour could be heard saying: "Please he's just shot somebody."
Mr Miller said Davison then made his way through Linear Park where he shot Mr Washington and along Royal Navy Avenue towards Henderson Place where he came across Mrs Shepherd at 18:13 outside Blush Salon, shooting her once at close range.
"Jake Davison does not stop but continues walking," Mr Miller said.
Jurors heard Davison turned into Bedford Street and there followed about nine minutes where he was not seen on CCTV but was believed to have been in a garage block area.
Meanwhile, police officers arrived at the scene - seven minutes after the first 999 call - and started to give first aid to Mrs Shepherd, the inquest heard.
At 18:22 Davison reappears on CCTV, making his way back towards Henderson Place, before shooting himself three minutes later.
Mr Miller said: "There's no hesitation or breaking of his stride."
Jurors heard Davison was found with one remaining live cartridge in his shotgun and they were then shown images of the black Weatherby pump action shotgun he used that day.
The inquest continues.