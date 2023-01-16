Devon and Cornwall police officer inexperience is challenging, chief says
- Published
The chief constable of Devon and Cornwall Police has said the force is battling inexperience among its ranks due to the number of new recruits.
Will Kerr, who was sworn into the role in December, said the force had the highest number of officers it has ever had.
But he admitted this had brought "challenges".
He also outlined a back to basics approach to policing to improve public confidence in the force.
It comes as a Freedom of Information request by the BBC found 54% of officers in Devon and Cornwall Police had three years of service or less.
Only 55% of response officers were qualified to drive with blue lights.
'Time and effort'
Mr Kerr said: "It is a challenge and there's no point trying to pretend it is otherwise.
"But, of course, when you're significantly increasing the number of new recruits and new police officers coming in through the door... that takes a lot of time and effort and detailed training programmes."
He said addressing the issue will become slightly easier "in a couple of years".
Andy Berry, from the Police Federation, said inexperience was an important issue for Mr Kerr to tackle.
"For response officers, it's absolutely essential that they can drive with blue lights - frankly, 54% isn't enough," he said.
Mr Kerr said he would be prioritising basic issues such as anti-social behaviour, drug-dealing and unsafe driving.
He said public confidence in the police "begins and ends" at a community level.
"What I'm keen to do is make sure we give those young cops and new police staff members the skills that they need to get out as quickly as possible in local communities," he added.