Homes in Buckfastleigh without mains water after supplies disrupted
A number of homes in a Devon town are without water, South West Water (SWW) has said.
The company says it is carrying out emergency repairs and hopes to restore supplies to Buckfastleigh as soon as possible.
A bottled water collection site has been set up in Hembury Park.
SWW said water would be delivered to vulnerable people unable to travel to the collection point.
The BBC has contacted SWW for comment.
