Plymouth shooting: Gunman's family 'grappling to understand' what happened
- Published
The family of Jake Davison have spoken of their devastation that he killed five people, including his own mother, as inquests into the deaths opened.
Davison, 22, killed his mother Maxine, 51, and then shot dead four others, including a young girl, in the Keyham area of Plymouth in August 2021.
Josh Davison, the gunman's brother, said his whole family was appalled by what had happened.
He said: "An event like this cannot and should not ever happen again."
Three-year-old Sophie Martyn, her father, Lee, 43, Stephen Washington, 59, and Kate Shepherd, 66, all died on the evening of 12 August.
The jury inquests are being held by Plymouth Coroner Ian Arrow at Exeter Racecourse and are expected to last four weeks.
Following the jury being sworn in on Tuesday, Mr Arrow told them: "You will not just hear evidence of that fateful day when a shotgun that was lawfully held by Jake Davison was used to kill five wholly innocent victims."
Mr Arrow said jurors would also hear something of Davison's background, the licensing application he made for a shotgun and how in 2020 that licence was revoked and then about a decision in 2021 to return the shotgun.
An inquest into the death of Davison, who turned his pump-action shotgun on himself, is being held separately and is scheduled to begin on 20 February 2023.
Jurors were told they would hear tributes to the victims in the order they died before evidence would begin on Wednesday.
The coroner's officer said Maxine Davison was born in Plymouth and died after she sustained fatal gunshot wounds following an argument with her son.
A statement written by Ms Davison's son Josh on behalf of himself, his sister Zoe and their extended family was read to the hearing.
It said: "Mum was a complicated person and a contrast of many different things.
"She was thoughtful but impulsive, reserved and quiet on one hand, creative, adventurous and able to attract attention on the other."
Josh Davison said in the statement his "breezy, brilliantly quirky, firecracker of a mum" was "funny - really, truly, seriously funny".
The statement said Jake Davison had autism and attended a school that focussed on his needs.
It said: "Mum was absolutely devoted to Jake… he was very much the focus of her life."
Josh Davison added in his statement: "I speak for my whole family when I say that we are all appalled by what happened.
"We're grappling to understand what happened and manage our own health… even deeper than that, we think we share the feelings of despair, hurt and loss of the Martyn, Washington and Shepherd families, knowing that it was a member of our family that was responsible for their loss.
"No words can describe the pain or heaviness of feeling this situation has caused… our involvement in this inquest is to prevent this happening in the future."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.