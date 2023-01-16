Devon severe weather floods roads and fells trees
Continuing severe weather in Devon has caused flooding on roads and trees to fall.
Devon County Council Highways tweeted there had been reports of standing water and flooding across the county.
Motorists should drive with care and expect to find flooding and standing water on their journey, and not risk driving through flood water.
A large tree was also reported to have fallen down near Dunkerswell, blocking the road.
Severe weather led to disruption, cancelled football fixtures and road closures over the weekend.
A landslide that forced the closure of the A399 in Combe Martin was among incidents being investigated by highways teams.
