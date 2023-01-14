Devon and Cornwall flooding leaves roads shut and scuppers matches
- Published
Severe weather in Devon and Cornwall has led to disruption, road closures and cancelled football fixtures.
A landslide that has forced the closure of the A399 in Combe Martin is among incidents being investigated by highways teams in Devon.
There were also several football fixture cancellations because of water-logged pitches.
Flood warnings and alerts have been issued across the region as people are urged to prepare for more rain.
A warning has been renewed around the River Exe, from Tiverton to Exeter, including in Bickleigh.
Flooding in the area on Thursday submerged cars and left people stranded.
Devon County Council issued a warning for drivers not to drive through flood water.
On the road between Ashburton and Buckfastleigh "significant flooding" has made it "impassable", the council said.
Exeter Road at Teigngrace has also been closed because of flooding, while the A386 between Bideford and Landcross was also "flooded and impassable" on Saturday afternoon.
The council said the A399, where the landslide was reported, would be closed until debris could be cleared.
Several football matches across Devon and Cornwall were cancelled.
The FA Trophy match between Torquay United and Taunton Town was among fixtures to be called off.
The South West Peninsula Football League (SWPFL) confirmed cancellation of 12 games on Saturday.
All Western League games involving Cornish teams were postponed amid reports of water-logged pitches.
