Army rifleman killed in Plymouth car crash
The family of a young man who died after a car crash in Plymouth have paid tribute to him.
Jay Whiting, 21, who was an Army rifleman, was found trapped in a green Lexus saloon after it crashed on Embankment Road at about 02:10 GMT on Saturday.
The Plymouth man later died in hospital despite the efforts of members of the public at the scene.
His family paid tribute to their "beloved son and brother".
In a statement released through Devon and Cornwall Police, they said: "He was a proud Rifleman for the British Army and will be sorely missed by his family and friends.
"Our hearts are broken. We will talk about you every day. You are our boy, and we will always be with you."
Officers are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.
Anyone with information was encouraged to contact police.