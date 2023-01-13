Police appeal after fatal collision in Devon
- Published
Police have appealed for witnesses after a pedestrian died following a collision in Devon.
Officers were called to the A30 at Honiton on Thursday following an incident involving a white van, a blue and white lorry and a pedestrian.
Police, paramedics and highways officers attended and a man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Devon and Cornwall Police said they wanted to hear from witnesses who "may have seen a male in dark clothing".
They also appealed for dashcam or CCTV footage of the incident, which took place on the eastbound carriageway near the Turks Head junction at around 07.00 GMT.
The road was closed in both directions for forensic examination and vehicle recovery. It was reopened at around 17:30.
Officers from the Roads Policing Team are "continuing their enquiries" to locate the next of kin of the man who died.
