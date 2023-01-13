Biker club killing in Plymouth: Three gang members jailed for killing rival
Three biker club members have been jailed for killing a member of a rival group.
Van driver Benjamin Parry, 42, ploughed into David Crawford, 59, who was on his motorbike on the A38 in Plymouth in May.
Parry was jailed for 12 years at Exeter Crown Court for manslaughter.
Chad Brading, 36, and Thomas Pawley, 32, were also convicted of manslaughter and jailed for four years each.
All three denied murder but were convicted by a jury at Plymouth Crown Court in November.
Parry, Brading and Pawley were all members of the now defunct Plymouth Bandidos motorbike club chapter.
On 12 May, they spotted Mr Crawford, a member of the Red Chiefs, on his motorcycle and wanted "to talk to him" about wearing his colours on their patch.
