Main Devon railway line blocked due to flooding
The main rail line in Devon is blocked due to flooding.
Great Western Railway (GWR) said services on the line between Totnes and Plymouth were affected, with the line towards Plymouth blocked.
It warned passengers trains running through these stations might be cancelled, delayed or revised.
Rail replacement road transport has been requested for some stations, GWR added.
Flood warnings and alerts have been issued across the region, with some people left stranded after the River Exe burst its banks due to heavy rainfall.
