Plan to transform Paignton seafront approved
A masterplan including sea defences to protect a Devon town from rising sea levels has been approved.
The Paignton and Preston masterplan aims to "develop and protect precious open spaces", Torbay Council said.
It has the potential to make Paignton a "happy, healthy and vibrant place", as well as "drastically reducing" flood risk, it added.
The process has involved six months of engagement and public consultation, leaders said.
The plan, which was approved in a cabinet meeting, has been divided into phases, the first of which includes £4.6m of sea defence barriers.
These would be funded by the Environment Agency, Section 106 contributions and the Future High Streets Fund.
It is predicted that climate change will cause sea levels to rise by more than a metre (3.2ft) in the next 100 years, with current defences insufficient to protect homes.
The masterplan documents said new defences would protect 350 homes and 122 commercial properties for 50 years.
They also cite the need for "urgent action" to "turn around the decline" of the area, which suffers from "greater levels of deprivation" than the rest of Devon.
Plans include a large pedestrianised area, a new promenade along the seawall and cycleways.
New terraces would provide space for "increased biodiversity", with a wildflower garden included in the plan.
New showers, beachside lockers and seating on the promenade also feature, as well as lighting to remove dark spots and improved accessibility.
The northern and southern sections of the seafront would remain open to traffic with a view for them to be pedestrianised in the longer-term.
Preston seafront, meanwhile, would keep its "cherished beach huts", according to the masterplan, with an enlarged basketball court, new picnic tables and wildflower planting.
Councillor Mike Morey said an initial sea defence scheme had been rejected during public consultation.
He said they had listened and extended the scheme to include "improved public realm", incorporating sea defences.
He said the resulting "community-led" plan would protect he town and deliver "long term transformational change"
Following more design work, a full planning application for the sea defence part of the plan will be submitted with a view to starting work in 2023, the council said.
Further funding is needed for public realm improvements, it added.
