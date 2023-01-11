Devon crash: Driver in 70s dies and passenger critical
- Published
A driver has died and his passenger has been critically injured in a crash on a main road in Devon, police have said.
Their Toyota Yaris collided with a Land Rover Discovery on the A3052 near Branscombe Cross in Sidmouth, on Tuesday afternoon.
The 70-year-old Toyota driver died at the scene, said Devon and Cornwall Police, and the passenger, a woman in her 60s, was taken to hospital.
The Land Rover driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Officers said the road was closed for eight hours for an examination of the scene.
Police are appealing for witnesses to the accident to come forward with any information, including dashcam footage.
