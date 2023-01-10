Torbay propose 4.99% council tax increase
Torbay Council has proposed a council tax increase of almost 5% as part of its provisional budget for 2023/2024.
It said the unexpected 10% inflation rate and the ongoing cost of living crisis had put pressure on its finances.
Council officers estimated there was £8m worth of inflationary pressures on its budget, and hoped to raise the tax by 4.99%.
The council leader it would "put people at the heart of our budget proposals".
Councillor Steve Darling said: "We will continue to lobby for a fairer deal for Torbay along with other local authorities so we can build a stronger economy and create safer environments for vulnerable adults and children.
"Last year we faced financial challenges owing to the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic; this year we are faced with further pressures due to the cost-of-living crisis which is affecting us all.
Council leaders said each council tax increment of one percent would generate £750,000, reports the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The government gave Torbay Council £8m in additional support for the financial year.
In addition it received £5.4m for social care, which 2% of the proposed increase will go towards if approved.
The council said people of working age who receive support with their council tax payments will receive an automatic one-off payment of £100, and foster carers a thank you payment of £1,000 as part of a £5.25m support funding pot.
"Where we can, we will help to ease the financial burden that many households are facing whilst delivering services to our communities," Mr Darling said.
The proposal is set to go through a public consultation that is due to run from Wednesday 11 January until Sunday 12 February.
