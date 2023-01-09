Man in 20s dies after Plymouth crash
A man has died after he was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Plymouth.
Officers from Devon and Cornwall Police were called to Embankment Road at about 02:10 GMT on Saturday.
A 21-year-old-man from Plymouth was found trapped in a green Lexus saloon car.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service freed the man who was taken to hospital, where he later died.
His next of kin have been informed.
Part of Embankment Road was closed while officers from the Roads Policing Team carried out a forensic examination of the scene.
Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
