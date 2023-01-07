Man charged with attempted rapes in Barnstaple

Police
Devon and Cornwall Police said the man had been charged with two counts of attempted rape

A 40-year-old man from Barnstaple has been charged with the attempted rapes of two women.

Supt Toby Davies, Local Police Area Commander for North and West Devon, said the charges related to two alleged sexual assaults in Barnstaple in 2022.

The first charge relates to the attempted rape of a woman on 25 September on Bear Street.

The second charge relates to the attempted rape of a woman on 2 October on Beaufort Walk.

The man is due to appear at Exeter Magistrates' Court later.

