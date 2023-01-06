Devon children's services funding could rise by 18%
Devon County Council is aiming to increase spending on protecting vulnerable children and adults.
The target budget for 2023/24 includes an 18.4% increase in spending on children's services and an 8.8% rise in adult social care.
A 5.4% increase in public health and communities spending is also planned.
Council leader John Hart said it was thanks to finding £50m in savings as well as a "potential cash boost" of almost 10% in government funding.
If the spending is approved, along with a 3.5% rise in the budget for climate change, environment and transport, the council's service revenue budget will increase by 10.5% from £630m to £696m.
Mr Hart said: "We're certainly not out of the woods yet.
"The hangover from Covid and Putin's continuing war in Ukraine have rocked the global economy.
"The effects are still being felt and our finances will continue to be under severe pressure but we are determined to safeguard support for the young, the old and vulnerable people in our county."