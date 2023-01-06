Live power cables cut in spate of cable thefts in Devon
Live power cables have been cut from pylons in a series of thefts.
Police said thieves stole 70m (230ft) of copper cable in the latest incident off the A38 at Sherford, Devon.
Officers said the thefts were "extremely dangerous" both for the thieves and for any members of the public nearby.
Angle grinders were used to cut the cables, leaving high voltage ends behind in six incidents being investigated.
The thefts started in mid-December, with incidents in Plympton, Harscombe, Ivybridge and twice in the Lee Moor area.
Insp Steven Philip said: "Live power cables present an exceptional risk not only to the perpetrators of these crimes, but also innocent members of the public.
"We strongly request that members of the community do not approach any damaged or suspicious looking electrical equipment but to report immediately to the police."
Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward with information.