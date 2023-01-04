Boy, 12, rescued from fast-flowing Devon river
A 12-year-old boy fell into a fast-flowing river and held on to a rock before he was rescued by firefighters, police have said.
Rescuers in dry suits entered the River Caen near Braunton in Devon at about 14:00 GMT to save the boy.
Police said he was cold and wet but uninjured.
They praised the boy's friends for running to the police station to raise the alarm.
