Boy, 12, rescued from fast-flowing Devon river

Officers praised the boy's friends for running to the village police station to raise the alarm

A 12-year-old boy fell into a fast-flowing river and held on to a rock before he was rescued by firefighters, police have said.

Rescuers in dry suits entered the River Caen near Braunton in Devon at about 14:00 GMT to save the boy.

Police said he was cold and wet but uninjured.

They praised the boy's friends for running to the police station to raise the alarm.

