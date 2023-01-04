Woman taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash in Staddiscombe
A woman was taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Devon.
Emergency services attended the scene on Staddiscombe Road, Staddiscombe, Plymouth at 11:15 GMT on Monday.
The crash involved a red Kia Rio and a black Land Rover, with an 85-year-old woman extracted from her vehicle and taken to Derriford Hospital.
The other driver sustained minor injuries, and Devon and Cornwall Police is appealing for anyone with information to contact them.
