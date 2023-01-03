Police appeal after woman in 70s left seriously injured in crash
A woman in her 70s has "significant, serious injuries" after she was hit by a car in Torquay, police have said.
The pedestrian was hit by a Renault Clio outside the Conservative Club, Hele Road, on Monday at about 17:20 GMT and was taken to hospital.
The driver, a local man in his 20s, was uninjured.
Devon and Cornwall Police is appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage of the incident to come forward.
