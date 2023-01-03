Torquay crash: Teenage rider injured on New Year's Eve
- Published
A teenage boy suffered head and leg injuries in a crash in Torquay on New Year's Eve.
Police said a Herald 125 motorcycle and a Peugeot van crashed at the junction of Riviera Way and Newton Road at about 04:00 GMT on Saturday.
Police said the 15-year-old, believed to be riding the motorcycle, was taken to a hospital in Bristol for treatment.
Officers said the teenager remained in hospital, but his injuries were no longer thought to be life-threatening.
Police said investigations were continuing.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.