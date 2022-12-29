New Devon and Cornwall Police chief constable sworn in
- Published
A new chief constable for Devon and Cornwall Police has been formally sworn in.
Will Kerr has taken over from Shaun Sawyer who left the role in August.
Mr Kerr was formerly the Deputy Chief Constable with Police Scotland and before that spent more than 27 years in the Police Service of Northern Ireland.
In October the Devon and Cornwall force was moved into an enhanced level of monitoring by the police inspectorate.
This morning we gave a big #Devon and #Cornwall welcome to @DCCWillKerr, recruited by @AlisonHernandez and today attested to lead @DC_Police as its new Chief Constable. #PCCsMakingADifference #Safer #Connected #Resilient #Leadership 👮♂️👋🙂 pic.twitter.com/2Izfm9cDrb— Devon & Cornwall PCC (@DC_PCC) December 29, 2022
Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez said: "One of the reasons why I appointed him [Mr Kerr] as the chief constable is because he's very keen on getting the basics right, he's very keen on serving our communities.
"I think what we'll start to see is a lot more visibility of police officers, which is exactly what our community wants to see."