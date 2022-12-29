Man left with serious facial injuries after attack in Plymouth
- Published
A man has been left with serious facial injuries after he was "repeatedly punched" in an unprovoked attack in Plymouth.
The victim, who is in his 40s, was attacked by two unknown men while walking home on Trelawney Avenue in the St Budeaux area of the city, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
The attack happened between 23:00 and 23:30 GMT on 20 December.
Police said the victim may have also been hit with an object of some kind.
He was taken to hospital where he was treated for facial fractures and cuts.
Officers appealed for potential witnesses who may have seen the two male suspects to get in touch.
Police said the first man was white, around 5ft 10in (1.78m) tall, of large build, and wearing a black coat.
The second man was described as also white, between 6ft and 6ft 2in (1.83m and 1.88m) tall, of slim build, and was wearing a grey hoodie.
Officers said: "Detectives are also hoping to trace two people who were on nearby Colebrook Road and tried to help the victim.
"They may hold information which can assist with police enquiries."