Tree planters defy mud to start woodland project in Woolacombe
Volunteers donned wellies in the mud and waterproof jackets to start creating a new woodland in Devon.
Three thousand trees will be planted above Coombesgate Beach near Woolacombe to create Queen's Wood.
English oak, beech, crab apple, and hawthorn have all been chosen by site owner the National Trust for helping wildlife.
The aim is to create a "place of relaxation and tranquillity", said ranger Stuart Ayres.
The woodland will have four sensory zones with themes of water, air, smell and touch.
Visitors will be able to listen to a brook and birdlife and enjoy the scents of 25 fruit trees as well as exploring a willow dome.
"Every tree we plant will make a difference to our planet, they are good for people, nature and vital in our battle against climate change," said Mr Ayres.